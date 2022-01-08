What to watch: Binti

Binti is a meditation on contemporary African womanhood that unfolds poetically in four chapters.

Interestingly enough, Binti is the first Tanzanian film t be featured on streaming platform Netflix. Binti is a Swahili drama film directed by Seko Shamte and co-produced by Black Unicorn Studio co-owned by two sisters, Alinda Ruhinda and Angela Ruhinda. Speaking about the acquisition of the film by Netflix, Seko Shamte said, “We are elated and deeply humbled by this honour. We have worked so hard to get Binti onto the screen – and to bring Tanzanian stories to a global audience”.

The screening of the film was delayed by two years due to COVID-19 pandemic so the film premiered on 8th March 2021 at the Pan African Film Festival on International Women’s Day. It was the opening film at the Zanzibar International Film Festival. It has also screened at Jozi Film Festival in South Africa receiving mixed reviews.

The film follows four Tanzanian women are unknowingly connected through their ability to persevere extreme hardships in the city of Dar-es-Salaam. It is a film that explores the contemporary lives of women, delving into the hardships, heartbreak and pains that they endure.

