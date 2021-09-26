What to watch: Blood & Water Season 2

The series is also available to stream on the free Netflix mobile plan only available in Kenya.

Good news for fans of the South African series Blood & Water, season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Better yet, the series is among the shows available to stream on the free Netflix mobile plan only available in Kenya.

If you’ve never watched the show, you should know that when it premiered in 2020 it became the first South African show and the only African show to become a global hit. It also remained on top of Netflix’s trending list in South Africa, Kenya, France, Bahamas, Libya, Jamaica, Trinidad and the United States for two weeks after its premiere.

Blood & Water is set in Cape Town and follows a girl, Puleng Khumalo, who transfers to an elite school when she suspects one of the students may be her sister, who was abducted as a baby. The teen crime drama picks up where it left off. In Season 2 tension is rife between Puleng Khumalo and Fikile Bhele following the revelation of DNA results. Drama ensues as new alliances are formed and old ones are burned to the ground and past sins come to haunt their families.

All episodes are now streaming on Netflix Kenya.