What to watch: ‘Dr Strange’ in cinemas this weekend

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is finally screening in cinemas across the country.

Employing the magical capabilities of its titular character, Dr Strange, with the help of Marvel’s Scarlet Witch and Wong – the Sorcerer Supreme, Marvel is unleashing all the infinite possibilities of the multiverse. The first glimpse at how bonkers the multiverse is, comes from 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home in which Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, makes an appearance. The Multiverse of Madness is also the sequel to the 2016 Dr Strange movie.

Directed by Sam Raimi, the movie has roots that reach back to Strange’s journey from the original, as well as The Avengers‘ two-part battle against Thanos.

The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Benedict Wong as Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as the magician Mordo, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, with Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.

Tickets are currently on sale.