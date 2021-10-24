What to watch: Dune

The movie is currently showing at IMAX theatres in Kenya.

Dune, based on the 1965 novel of the same by Frank Herbert, is currently screening at a cinema near you.

The epic first instalment of the movie directed by Denis Villeneuve premiered worldwide on October 22nd and spins an intricate tale about authoritarian rule, set in a fantasy world of messiahs, an all-women order of spies, scientists, nuns, giant sandworms and noble houses fighting for an important commodity called spice.

If you haven’t seen it yet, Dune is available to watch at all IMAX and other movie theatres in Kenya with most cinemas adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols. If you would prefer to have the entire cinema to yourself and perhaps one more person, consider booking an early morning slot between 10 am and 11 am.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Stellan Skarsgård to mention a few. Fans of the immersive fantasy genre should note that Dune is only one part of the film with an anticipated sequel.

The movie will screen until 28th October. See the movie schedule here.