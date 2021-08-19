What to watch: Free Guy

The movie is currently screening at IMAX cinemas.

Action comedy Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds is screening at an IMAX cinema near you.

Keeping true to his unique brand of dark humour often seen in most of his movies (Deadpool, Hitman’s Bodyguard, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard) the film revolves around Reynold’s character Guy, a bank teller who discovers that he is a background player in an open-world video game. In a world with violence, comedy and danger intertwined, he later decides to become the hero of his own story and save the world.

Fun fact, the name of the film is actually based on old Video game slang which means an extra life.

As a film within its genre, estimated earnings were expected to be low. However, Free Guy has surpassed predicted earnings to earn an estimated global haul of $50.9 million worldwide in its opening weekend. Its success is, in part, is due to the fact that the film is not available to stream on any of the popular platforms. As previous movies have shown, Black Widow and The Suicide Squad being good examples, films that offer the option of streaming more often than not report low earnings.

If you haven’t seen it yet, Free Guy is available to watch at all IMAX theatres in Kenya. Today is the last day to watch it on an IMAX screen.

Most Kenyan cinemas are adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols just in case you’re wondering. If you would prefer to have the entire cinema to yourself I’d suggest booking the early morning slot which is between 10 am and 11 am.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

