What to watch: Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’

The three-part documentary premiered on Netflix on Wednesday.

The documentary called Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premieres on Netflix Kenya on Wednesday. Part 1 of this docuseries chronicling the early life and rise of the acclaimed and controversial artist, starting in 1998, is available to stream with Part 2 and Part 3 scheduled for a weekly release.

Directed by Coodie & Chike, the hotly anticipated documentary has been in the making for 20 years. As Coodie explains in the documentary, he knew that Kanye would be a star from the time he interviewed him for a public access show in their shared hometown of Chicago in 1998. Among other things including Kanye’s mental health, the three-part documentary will focus on the relationship Kanye shared with his mother. Presented in three parts, with part 1 already available, the next two acts are scheduled for February 23 and March 2, respectively.

The release of the documentary comes during a controversial time for Kanye. In the last two weeks, the rapper and designer has made social media posts (now mostly deleted) about estranged wife, Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, SNL star Pete Davidson and more recently the end of his brief relationship with actress Julia Fox.

On Tuesday, he scrubbed his verified Instagram account and posted what appeared to be a photo of himself with a caption reading, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication.”