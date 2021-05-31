The movie is available on the Baze platform

Mission to Rescue is currently available to watch on the new Safaricom subscription service Baze. Baze launched four days ago and offers a wide selection of local and regional short-form videos. The videos are in entertainment, music, news and sports.

Mission to Rescue is a Kenyan movie starring Melvin Alusa set on the Kenya-Somali border. The story revolves around a team of Kenya Special Operations Forces who are training for their next mission when they receive word that the Assistant County Commissioner and two others have been abducted by the Al-Shabaab militia. The movie also stars Warsame Abdi, Abdi Yusuf, Emmanuel Mugo, Andreo Kamau and Bilala Mwaura to mention a few.

The story is based on the real-life story of a French woman who was kidnapped by the Al-Shabaab. Created in 2019, the movie seeks to highlight the effects of radicalization within the community.

The movie was produced by Kara Voice Wambui and directed by Gildert Lukalia.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The movie is only available to watch here.

Tell Us What You Think