What to watch: ‘Nightmare of the wolf’

Anime is having a mainstream moment around the world with big streamers like Netflix and Amazon both investing in this staple of Japanese entertainment which is great news for anime lovers around the world. Premiering today on Netflix Kenya, is another anime, this time based on the worldwide phenom starring Henry Cavill as Geralt The Witcher which made its debut in 2019 and became Netflix’s most-watched series of all time.

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime origin story which details the life of Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. Vesemir is presented as a swashbuckling young witcher who escapes a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin. But when a strange new monster begins terrorizing a politically fraught kingdom, Vesemir finds himself on a frightening adventure that forces him to confront the demons of his past.

Nightmare of the Wolf is set in the year 1165 (Netflix’s The Witcher takes place in 1263), and it will show Kaer Morhen at its peak during a time when there were many more Witchers. For those unfamiliar, Kaer Morhen was a stronghold that created new Witchers and was their seat of power before going to ruin.

The anime will be available to stream today from 10 am meanwhile The Witcher season 2 is scheduled for release on December 17th this year.

