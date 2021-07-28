What to watch – Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins

The movie is currently screening at IMAX theatres in Kenya.

“Snake Eyes: G.I Joe origins” is currently screening at IMAX theatres in Kenya. The film “Snake Eyes” represents the third live-action “G.I. Joe” movie, eight years after the last entry – “G.I Joe Retaliation”, drawing upon a Hasbro toy franchise introduced in the ’60s.

“Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins,” tells the story of the titular character Snake Eyes played by Henry Golding. The film revolves around Snake eyes being welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honour and allegiance are tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

The film also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

In case you need to revisit the franchise, the first “G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra” is available to stream on Shomwmax Kenya.

