What to watch: Squid Game

Squid Game is currently streaming on Netflix.

Netflix’s Korean horror series tells its story in nine episodes revolving around a group of people from all walks of life who sign up for a series of simple children’s games that end in death organized by mysterious hosts in masks and red overalls. What spurs on the contestants are their own dire straits and the lure of a more than $40 million cash prize. The series’ name is named after a children’s game in South Korea which is explained in the first episode.

Accessibility to entertainment has made it easier for people to diversify the type of content they watch. There’s no better proof of that in Kenya than the popularity of La Casa de Papel popularly known as Money Heist and currently, the South Korean series Squid Game maintaining its second position on the Netflix Kenya trending list two weeks after its premiere.

Speaking yesterday at a conference Netflix co-CEO said that the hit show is set to be Netflix’s biggest non-English show in the world. He may be right considering the grip the show already has on Kenyans.

However, before you start watching you should know that it is disturbing, bloody and violent and should not be watched by anyone under the age of 18. All nine episodes are now streaming on Netflix Kenya.