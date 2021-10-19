What to watch: Succession Season 3

The HBO show is now streaming on Showmax with new episodes weekly.

HBO’s hit family drama Succession is back with an all-new season with episodes streaming weekly, every Monday to be exact, on Showmax.

It’s been a year since the drama ended, the season 2 finale aired in 2019, and the global pandemic made things very difficult for an early season 3 return. However, fans will be glad to know that Season 3 offers a drama-filled nine-episode season. It picks up the story from season 2 with Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances as tensions rise and a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.

Despite there being no season 3 in 2020, Succession still scooped plenty of awards including the 2020 Best Drama award at both the Emmys and Golden Globes and won seven 2020 Emmys, including Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series.

All episodes of seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Showmax with new season 3 episodes available every Monday.

