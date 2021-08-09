What to watch: The Suicide Squad

The DC Comic movie is currently screening at IMAX cinemas in Kenya

Unlike most comic movies that centre their stories around the heroes, this particular film revolves around DC villains who have been captured and imprisoned by DC heroes. Of interest is the character Bloodsport played by Idris Elba who is in prison at the beginning of the movie for shooting Superman with a Kryptonite bullet. Although DC and Warner would have you believe otherwise, The Suicide Squad is very much the sequel to the 2016 movie Suicide Squad. As in the first movie, Amanda Waller played by Viola Davis releases the villains from prison to save the world making them anti-heroes within the context of the film.

As a comic film, estimated earnings were expected to be high. However, just as the Loki variants are wreaking havoc on the multiverse, the COVID-19 variants are putting a dent in movie earnings, which is a particularly low blow for The Suicide Squad which opened in cinemas worldwide this weekend. According to global estimates (Forbes), the film has made approximately $72 million worldwide in its opening weekend which is lower than Fast 9 and Black Widow, films that reported higher opening weekend earnings during this three month period. This, in part, is due to the fact that the film is also available to stream on HBO Max and not because the film is terrible.

If you haven’t seen it yet, The Suicide Squad is available to watch at all IMAX theatres in Kenya. Most Kenyan cinemas are adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols just in case you’re wondering. If you would prefer to have the entire cinema to yourself and perhaps one more person, I’d suggest booking the early morning slot which is between 10 am and 11 am.

The film stars Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior and Michael Rooker to mention a few. Fans of wrestling will also be pleased to know that Jon Cena also makes an appearance as fictional character Peacemaker.

The movie will screen until 12th August. See the movie schedule here.