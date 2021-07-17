What to watch: The Fear Street Trilogy

Featuring three movies 1994, 1978 and 1666.

Kenyan horror fans who also grew up reading R.L Stine novels are in for a treat this weekend. The author’s most popular series, Fear Street, is now an adult horror trilogy.

The Fear Street Trilogy, based on the R.L Stine young adult book series of the same name, is currently streaming on Netflix. The movies, which were rolled out over three weeks tell an interconnected story about a haunted town that spans generations, starting with the ’90s, before moving to the 1970s and, finally, 1666.

The story starts in 1994 when a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. The trilogy follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.

Netflix released the first movie in the series, “Fear Street 1994”, at the beginning of July and the third movie, “Fear Street 1666”, yesterday (Friday). Leigh Janiak who directed all three films said it was a challenging process but something she is willing to do again.

“It really was very challenging, but it was such a cool, fun opportunity that I probably would do it again. I can’t believe I’m saying that out loud. But yes, I think I would,” Leigh Janiak said.

All three films are now streaming on Netflix Kenya.