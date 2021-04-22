The show premiered on Showmax this week

The Nevers is now streaming on Showmax, with two episodes available to watch now and a new episode coming every Monday.

The fantasy series kicks off in August 1896, in Victorian London as it is rocked by a supernatural event that gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Olivier Award winner Laura Donnelly from Outlander) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Ann Skelly from Vikings) to protect and shelter this gifted new underclass, known as the Touched, behind the iron gates of Saint Romaulda’s Orphanage, while fighting the forces who oppose the new and unknown.

If you’re a big fan of The Magicians and Bridgerton, this is the new show you should be watching.

Joss Whedon directed the first three episodes of the series before he stepped away allowing Philippa Goslett to take over as showrunner.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The first season of The Nevers will be released in two parts, the first of which is six episodes. With filming still constrained by the ongoing pandemic, the release date for Part 2 of the first season is yet to be announced.

Find out about Showmax pricing here. Looking for more shows on Shomax?

Tell Us What You Think