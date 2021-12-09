What to watch this Christmas season

We are counting down to Christmas with new festive season movies coming every day until 25 December 2021.

Here’s a taste of the highlights from this advent calendar for film fans, including some rather untraditional options that may make you rethink everything you thought you knew about the genre:

SNOWBOUND FOR CHRISTMAS

Prepare for stunning scenes and some good ol’ fashioned chemistry in Snowbound for Christmas. When an executive assistant ends up trapped in a luxury resort with her boss during a work trip a few days to Christmas, the pair spark some holiday magic.

The movie stars Zarrin Darell-Martin (Falling Skies, Room) and Henderson Wade (Riverdale, American Horror Story).

A NEW CHRISTMAS

A New Christmas tells the story of Kabir, a lonely medical student in New York, estranged from his wife and grieving the loss of his mother. When he meets Kioni (Grace Wacuka), a charming film student from Kenya, she persuades him to show her the city’s Christmas decorations, thereby leading him to rediscover the magic of the holiday season and get his life back on track.

GREYSON FAMILY CHRISTMAS

You know there’s bound to be some drama when an African-American brings home a white partner to their parents. Activist liberal progressive law student Maya brings her new boyfriend home for the holidays neglecting to tell her family that he’s white. Guess who’s coming to Christmas dinner?

BAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT

Baking Spirits Bright tells the story of Mira Varma who works in her family’s fruitcake business and takes pride in it, despite the decline of the confection’s popularity.

When her parents hire Brady Phillips to boost sales for the holidays, Mira fights to hold on to the heart of the company she loves so much.

A CHRISTMAS FAMILY REUNION

Event planner Amy Kessler is hired to help rising singer Tiffanie Christmas plan her holiday family reunion. Along the way Amy must navigate some challenging family dynamics, especially amongst Tiffanie’s aunts as well as her own growing feelings for Tiffanie’s cousin, Calvin. Will she be able to pull off an amazing Christmas family reunion?

ONCE UPON A SESAME STREET CHRISTMAS

There’s no place more magical than Sesame Street – especially during the holidays! Join Elmo, Grover, Big Bird and their friends for the magical, musical 50-minute special Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas, in which Elmo’s father tells him a bedtime story about the time, way back, when joy, kindness and caring first came to Sesame Street.

STICK MAN

“Stick Man lives in the family tree with his Stick Lady Love and their stick children three,” until he’s taken further and further away from home on an epic adventure across the seasons.

THE MAN WHO INVENTED CHRISTMAS

Teen Choice winner Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) stars as Charles Dickens, while the late, great Christopher Plummer (The Sound of Music) is Scrooge in The Man Who Invented Christmas, about the creation of A Christmas Carol, the timeless tale that redefined Christmas.

The Man Who Invented Christmas is at #25 on Rotten Tomatoes’ list of the best Christmas films of all time. As the critics’ consensus there says, “The Man Who Invented Christmas adds holiday magic to the writing of A Christmas Carol, putting a sweetly revisionist spin on the story behind a classic yuletide tale.”

A CHRISTMAS FEAST

A warm slice of life story that follows a large Italian family on Christmas Eve, A Christmas Feast (aka Feast of the Seven Fishes) has an 88% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes – a Christmas miracle for a Christmas film.

LAST CHRISTMAS

Kate (Clarke) harrumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop.

Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms for the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may; you gotta listen to your heart.

OFFICE CHRISTMAS PARTY

When his uptight CEO sister threatens to shut down his branch, the branch manager throws an epic Christmas party in order to land a big client and save the day, but the party gets way out of hand…

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS

As if creating a perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, our three under-appreciated and over-burdened moms now have to do it all while entertaining their own mothers, who have dropped in unexpectedly.

FATMAN

Oscar winner Mel Gibson (Mad Max, Braveheart) stars as a rowdy, unorthodox Santa Claus who must contend with a hitman sent by a spoiled kid, who’s looking for revenge after receiving a lump of coal for Christmas.

