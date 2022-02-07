What to watch: ‘Tinder Swindler’

The new documentary was the catalyst to many social media topics over the weekend.

In case you haven’t watched it yet, Tinder Swindler, a new Netflix documentary, is currently streaming on Netflix Kenya.

Since its premiere, the documentary about a man defrauding and exploiting women for financial gain using the dating app Tinder has been the catalyst to many conversations about relationships on Twitter. Since Friday, in addition to becoming a popular meme, Simon Leviev has since been banned from the dating app.

The Netflix new true-crime documentary filmmakers claim Simon scammed dozens of victims, mainly women, for an estimated $10 million after matching with them online. According to the documentary, Simon Leviev posed as the billionaire son of a Russian-Israeli diamond tycoon and wooed multiple women by showering them with lavish goods, flying them by private jet to luxury hotels around the world and professing his love — then demanding they send him money, frequently claiming his life was in grave danger from his “enemies.”

The documentary features three women — Cecilie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjöholm and Ayleen Charlotte — in different European countries recalling their dealings with Leviev during 2018 and 2019.

By the time the documentary went viral, Simon was still on Instagram living a lavish lifestyle. He has since deleted the account.