The cross-cultural film will premiere on Netflix today (14th February)

Romantic comedies are all the rage during Valentine’s day for those who would like to spend the day cosied up, warm and indoors. Premiering on Netflix today is a cross-cultural rom-com called Namaste Wahala which translates to “Hello trouble.”

The movie that has mostly been described as Bollywood meets Hollywood, tells the story of a Nigerian woman who falls in love with an Indian investment banker living in Lagos. The young couple navigates the challenges that come with marrying two inherently different cultures.

Speaking to Reuters about her directorial debut, Daryani Ahuja said, “I wanted to do something that will be more relatable so it is a full-on Nollywood movie, but I brought in some Indian actors to make it a little bit more fun.”

Daryani, a former restaurant owner, directed, executive produced and acted in the movie.

On what to expect of the movie she added, “What I tried to do is the ‘90s style Bollywood … the singing and dancing around trees. We have all of that. It is a very cheesy, mushy romantic drama.”

The movie premieres on Netflix on Valentine’s day. Looking for more movies?

