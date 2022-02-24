What to watch: ‘Vikings Valhalla’ premieres on Friday

‘Valhalla’ is the sequel to the globally successful series ‘Vikings’ which ran from 2013 to 2020.

The story of History’s great heathen army continues on Friday as the sequel to the wildly popular Vikings series, Vikings: Valhalla, premieres on Friday on Netflix Kenya.

The sequel begins a hundred years after the original show as a new generation of legendary heroes namely Leif Eriksson, Canute the Great Harald Sigurdsson and his sister Freydís Eiríksdóttir (among others) arise to forge their own destiny and make history.

Despite the fact that the new series isn’t entirely written by Michael Hirst who brought to life fan favourite Norse farmer turned warrior-explorer Ragnar Lothbrok and his sons Bjorn “Ironside” and Ivar “The Boneless”, the sequel helmed by Jeb Stuart still manages to capture our ongoing fascination with the heady mix of violence and pagan mysticism that define the Viking Era.

