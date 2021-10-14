What to watch: ‘You’ Season 3

Premieres on Netflix Kenya tomorrow.

To categorise You as a weird show would be an understatement but given its success, shows that mask murder and mayhem in the normal harmonious lives of their protagonists is clearly a mainstay of successful entertainment. It is the reason Desperate Housewives was a global hit and the reason why Dexter got a new lease on life.

Initially intended to be a one-season hit based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, You‘s global fame prompted Netflix to order a second season and now a third which premieres tomorrow worldwide. For the uninitiated, the first season of the show is told from the perspective of a brilliant bookstore manager called Joe Goldberg, who also happens to be a murderer.

The third season picks up where season 2 left off with Joe and his wife, Love, raising their baby in Madre Linda, Northern California. The murderous couple is surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers. Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness.

Season 3 premieres tomorrow on Netflix worldwide. The first two seasons are also currently available to stream.

Looking for a movie to watch instead? Venom premieres in IMAX cinemas across the country today.