If you’ve been on Twitter in the last four hours, then you’ve probably seen the news about musician, and entrepreneur Esther Akoth, popularly known as Akothee. While not much is known,

Kenyans online have been speculating based on what Akothee posted online, revealing that she had been undergoing therapy to deal with a personal matter.

In the post, she said, “I have come out of a very dangerous zone, and I have been healing in private. I am in my second month of therapy. The trauma I went through after finding out the truth and some ugly stuff left me shaking. I went for days without food and no sleep questioning and answering myself. It has been very heavy some days, a night will just break into a day with me looking outside the window gazing at nothing. I would be shaking for reasons I can’t explain.”

Using this post as a basis, many have speculated that the “trauma” may be about her relationship with her Swedish husband, fondly referred to as Omosh.

The two walked down the aisle at a lavish ceremony in April attended by celebrities, media personalities and top politicians. The event was dubbed “wedding of the year” by many Lifestyle magazines.

Revealing that a few close friends and her family have been worried about her, she said her daughter babysat her until she could “stand on my feet.”

“Nellyoaks has been on speed dial. He would call me nonstop and would panic when my phone went off, my children equally especially the girls made sure we FaceTime just to check if I was okay. Rue followed me to Europe in fear of losing me, babysitted (sic) me until I could stand on my feet,” she added.

Why is therapy important?

Therapy is crucial for individuals dealing with emotional trauma, and this assertion is supported by numerous studies and expert opinions from medical journals and relationship therapists. Emotional trauma can result from various experiences, such as abuse, accidents, loss, or other distressing events, including uncovering a lie. More often than not, it usually has lasting effects on a person’s mental and emotional well-being.

Here are some reasons why therapy is essential in addressing emotional trauma:-

Validation and Empathy: According to research published in the Journal of Traumatic Stress (e.g., “Validation and the Intensity of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder Symptoms,” by Foa et al.), therapy provides a safe and empathetic space where individuals can share their experiences without judgment. Therapists validate their feelings and reactions, helping clients feel heard and understood, which is a critical aspect of healing.

Building coping skills: Therapists can teach clients effective coping strategies to manage distressing emotions and symptoms related to trauma. This helps individuals regain a sense of control over their lives and emotions.

Rebuilding relationships: Relationship therapists often emphasize the role of therapy in healing emotional trauma within relationships. An article in the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy (“Couple Treatment of PTSD” by Monson et al.) highlights how therapy can facilitate communication and understanding between partners affected by trauma, ultimately strengthening their bond.

Preventing long-term consequences: Through therapeutic interventions, individuals can develop resilience and a better understanding of their emotions, making them more resilient in the face of future challenges.

While we may not yet know what may have triggered Akothee, many therapists and journals agree she has taken the right steps toward healing.