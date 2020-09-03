Upgrade your skin regimen with a face serum.

Just when you think you’ve got your face routine down to a T, you find out people are now using serums. It’s not very obvious what face serums are and why they are necessary so we’ve compiled and simplified some information here to get you on your way.

What is a face serum?

A face serum is a skincare product that contains a high concentration of active ingredients needed for your skin. These active ingredient can include vitamin C, glycolic acid, hyaluronic acid etc. It is an effective form of moisturizer used to manage specific skin concerns such as wrinkles and black spots.

Why should you use a face serum?

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The benefits of using a serum are quite unique:

For one, serums can be used for exfoliation. Using a face scrub has been proven to be more detrimental than effective so people are leaning more towards chemical exfoliants. Serums can be used to exfoliate, doing away with dead skin and leaving you with smooth skin.

Serums can be incorporated in the anti-aging process. Those that contain hyaluronic acid (HA) can help replenish the skin and get rid of wrinkles.

They can help fight acne. Especially those that include benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid.

How should you use your serum?

Typically, serums are used after cleansing your face and before applying moisturizer. Stick to what the label tells you.

And the price?

Serums are definitely on the pricier end but the benefits may be worth it.

Tell Us What You Think