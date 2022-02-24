What you need to know about TIME’s Kid of the Year

An 11-year-old is making a big difference in his community.

TIME Kid of the Year, is 11-year-old Orion Jean from Mansfield, Texas, a boy who has found a way to share positivity in hardship. The Kid of the Year, now in its second year, is an inspiring venture, unlike the person of the year, which is a daunting experience.

Kid of the Year, this year saw thousands of submissions—in which parents, teachers, and friends nominated a kid aged 8 to 16 who is helping to make the world a better place. In partnership with Nickelodeon, which broadcasts the result as part of a television special, TIME also looks across social media at actions big and small by kids from around the world.

When Orion Jean was just 9 years old, he won a student kindness contest and donated his $500 prize to a local children’s hospital. Since then, he’s collected and donated hundreds of thousands of books, meals, and toys to those in need. Orion not only launches big efforts to fix problems he sees in everyday life, like food insecurity and lack of access to education. He also inspires others to join him, bringing local communities and governments together to help the neediest among us. That is why he is 2022’s kid of the year.

“Kindness is a choice, and while we can’t force others to be kind, we can be kind ourselves and hope to inspire other people,” Orion said. “I want others to know that they can start today.”