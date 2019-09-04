September is one of the best months of the year (don’t argue with me!) It’s warm, it’s the right time to scurry and start getting your new year’s resolutions done and there are lots of activities that come by.

Speaking of which, this weekend is activity loaded. Here’s what’s going down:

Nairobi beer Festival.

Beer lovers it’s your time. Nairobi beer Festival is a three-day event that kicks off on Friday, running till Monday. It’s your chance to sample more than 35 beer tastings from all over the world, paired with delicious gourmet bites. You will get to enjoy craft beers, draft beers, lagers, ales and learn about how they’re brewed. The event takes place at the Alchemist in Westlands.

2. Nairobae IG Tour 5.0

TurnUp.Travel’s 24 hour tour of Nairobi is back! Listen, if you haven’t tried this yet, now’s your chance. Sign up to discover the city’s art, food, entertainment, architecture, and cultural scene, all within a day. Find more deets here. And you can read about past Nairobae tours here and here.

3. Mugithi Night.

On Saturday night (7th Sep.), you can celebrate Gikuyu tradition, music, food, art and fashion at The Barclays Sports Club on Thika Road. Kikuyu favourites Joyce Wa Mamaa, Martin wa Janet, Ayrosh & The Movement Band, Kajei Salim – gathuri & the band will be performing. Gates open at 2:00p.m.

4. Konshens live.

We just talked about this. On Saturday the 7th, dancehall king Konshens will be performing in concert the the Ngong Racecourse. It’ll be a night of great musical performances by Ethic entertainment, The Kansoul, Sailors and many many more. Get your dancing shoes ready.

5. Nyege Nyege festival.

It’s already underway, having began on Thursday and running till Monday the 9th. Nyege Nyege means the fantastic feeling of a sudden uncontrollable urge to move, shake or dance! The festival is 4 days of music and arts hosted in Jinja, Uganda by the shores of river Nile. You can find out more about the festival’s itinerary and ticketing info here .

