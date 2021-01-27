The move raises concerns over privacy

WhatsApp will now appear on your status feed. Scrolling through your status feed, you will now see that Whatsapp is part of the status tab.

According to the app, they will inform you of any changes and updates via their status.

This, however, raises questions about privacy seeing as you are only supposed to see Status updates from people in your contact list.

However, Whatsapp has continued to reiterate that their app is completely private and that messages are encrypted.

We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption. pic.twitter.com/6qDnzQ98MP — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 12, 2021

However, people on Twitter still had plenty to say about it.

For me to view someone’s Status on WhatsApp, it means I need to have added their number to my phonebook. In this case, I didn’t save any “WhatsApp” contact on my phone. It means they smuggled themselves into my phonebook. That’s Privacy Invasion if you ask me. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) January 27, 2021

We should all be moving to Signal after WhatsApp's new status ? trying to act like they care about our privacy.. — Case (@CazRoche) January 27, 2021

See how easy it is for #WhatsApp to push ads to you??? You go to sleep thinking of getting a new phone and wake up with #WhatsappStatus updates on Phones… — #FlyingDutchman (@rasmunroe) January 27, 2021

Wait, so if WhatsApp has it's own status does that mean they can view our statuses too? — Tony (@TweetsByTony_) January 27, 2021

