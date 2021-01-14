Whatsapp users have been worrying about their data after announcement of new policy.

The backlash that the Whatsapp company has been receiving after announcing their new privacy and security policies has been massive. Hundreds of thousands of people have since deleted their accounts and left for rival messaging platforms. The core issue has been the data-sharing procedures with parent company Facebook which has left many users.

But in a new post by Whatsapp, the company is refuting the data-sharing claims and reiterating that they will not share your private messages or sensitive location data with Facebook. “We want to be clear that the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way.” The team said on their FAQ page. “Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data.”

More clarifications that The company is making are:

Your private messages and calls will not be seen nor heard by Whatsapp nor Facebook.

The logs of who everyone is messaging or calling will not be stored.

Your shared location will not be seen.

Your contacts will not be shared with Facebook.

Groups remain private.

You can set your messages to disappear.

But while “messages with friends or family” will not be affected by the change in policy, the same will not be the case with business messaging. If you have Whatsapp for business. Read about how the new policies for business affect you.

