WhatsApp launches 24 hour disappearing messages feature

WhatsApp’s disappearing feature will help conversations feel lighter and more private.

WhatsApp messages often live on our phones forever. While it’s great to hold onto memories from friends and family, most of what we send doesn’t need to be everlasting. This is why WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that allows messages to disappear after at least 24 hours.

The goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn’t have to stick around forever. When the disappearing messages feature is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 24 hours or 90 days. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have the control.

How it works:

If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the 24 hour, 7 day, or 90 day period, the message will disappear from the chat. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.

When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after the duration you select.

If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won’t disappear in the forwarded chat.

If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

Note: Only use disappearing messages with trusted individuals. For example, it’s possible for someone to:

Forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears.

Copy and save content from the disappearing message before it disappears.

Take a photo of a disappearing message with a camera or other device before it disappears.

Disappearing messages for your account

You can turn on disappearing messages by default for all new individual chats.

How to turn the feature on:

iPhone and Android: Go to WhatsApp Settings > tap Account > Privacy > Default message timer and select a duration.