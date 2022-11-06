WhatsApp new Communities group feature

WhatsApp has introduced its new ‘Communities’ update, which adds new capabilities to your group chats in the app, after announcing its upcoming group chat update back in April.

Users can connect similar group chats under a single banner using the new Communities approach, making it simpler to remain up to date with a topic’s wider context.

A list of available sub-groups inside each WhatsApp Community will be provided to members, along with a description of the community’s purposes.

That will make it possible for the app to be used in entirely new ways for connecting, as well as for new kinds of learning and offering more ways to keep in touch.

Gathering brand-related talks in one location may also make it easier for marketers to create communities on WhatsApp.

And given the apparent shift away from submitting stuff to social media in favor of doing so via DMs, that might be something to take into account.

Larger file sharing, emoji reactions, group audio calls, and other features are all part of the improved chat options.

It’s a good upgrade that could offer more opportunity to connect with more individuals about shared interests by uniting a number of relevant chat groups under a single topical heading.

In the most recent version of the app, the new Communities tab will show up at the top of your chats on Android and at the bottom on iOS.

Daniel Maithya is a Communications and Digital Media Strategist.

