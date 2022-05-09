Where and how to stream African lullabies

Platoon is celebrating Africa Month with African Lullabies Part 2.

African Lullabies (Part 2) is available on streaming platform Platoon. It is a diverse offering of children’s music in various African languages for babies on the continent and in the diaspora. Most of the recordings are original compositions by the artists, drawing from their experiences in parenthood, African folklore, while others are interpretations of previously released material arranged and re-recorded as lullabies.

Taking a Pan African approach, African Lullabies Part 2 features top talents from around the continent including: Asa, Ayra Starr, Karun, Teni, Simi, WurlD, Olayinka Ehi, Tresor, Manana, Aymos and Ntsika. On creating her first children’s song, Karun said, “It’s really cute to have been asked to make a children’s song. This is my first children’s song, I never thought I would. I really enjoy making calm, relaxing music so this made sense. I never saw children’s music as something that I would do but given the opportunity it’s something that I would jump on. I have a son and I like kids, it’s a cool challenge.”

Since July last year Platoon has ventured into the kid’s music space after recognising the vital need for a rich and diverse offering for children that catered to all kids regardless of the language they speak or the country they’re in, partnering up with musicians and children’s content creators from across the globe and many languages, to become one of the leading children’s music curators in the world.

The full track list for African Lullabies Part 2 is as follows:

Psalms of Suli – Hello Little One Teni – One Day Simi – Iya Ni Wura Karun – Dream Lullaby (Wakarirü) Tresor – La Vie Est Belle Olayinka Ehi – Sweet One Asa – Little Darling Ayra Starr – Stars Aymos – Lullaby Song Ntsika – Busuku Benzolo WurlD – Never Alone Manana – In The Morning

It is available now across all streaming platforms.