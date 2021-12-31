Where to catch a NYE vibe today

After the ups and downs of 2021, many are celebrating New year’s Eve in a big way. In case you’re still wondering where and what to get up to tonight, check out the following shindigs:

5 For 5 Party

Where: The Tunnel, Pili Trade Centre, Mombasa Road

2. Soul Extravaganza

Where: Cheche Steak House, Kedong House, Lenana Road

3. New Year’s Eve dinner

Where: Tamarind Tree, Lang’ata Road

Damages: KSH 7,500 per person and KSH 4,000 per child (5-12yrs)

4. New Year’s Eve celebration

Where: Vineyard Ridgeways

5. Take Over Party

Where: Kengeles, Lavington Green Mall

6. No Resolutions New Year’s party

Where: Spasso, Karen Landmark

7. Sankara New Year’s Eve celebration

Where: Sankara Hotel, Woodvale Grove, Westlands

Damages: KSH 6,500 per adult and KSH 4,500 per child (5-12yrs)