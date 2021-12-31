Where to catch a NYE vibe today

After the ups and downs of 2021, many are celebrating New year’s Eve in a big way. In case you’re still wondering where and what to get up to tonight, check out the following shindigs:
- 5 For 5 Party
Where: The Tunnel, Pili Trade Centre, Mombasa Road
2. Soul Extravaganza
Where: Cheche Steak House, Kedong House, Lenana Road
3. New Year’s Eve dinner
Where: Tamarind Tree, Lang’ata Road
Damages: KSH 7,500 per person and KSH 4,000 per child (5-12yrs)
4. New Year’s Eve celebration
Where: Vineyard Ridgeways
5. Take Over Party
Where: Kengeles, Lavington Green Mall
6. No Resolutions New Year’s party
Where: Spasso, Karen Landmark
7. Sankara New Year’s Eve celebration
Where: Sankara Hotel, Woodvale Grove, Westlands
Damages: KSH 6,500 per adult and KSH 4,500 per child (5-12yrs)