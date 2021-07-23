Where to go this weekend: Madaraka Festival

The festival is scheduled to take place this Sunday

One Vibe has unveiled the seventh annual Madaraka Festival happening this Sunday, 25th July from Bellevue Youth Theatre’s outdoor amphitheatre (Bellevue, Washington in US) at 2:00 PM PST / 10 PM EAT. The event will also be streamed for a global audience on YouTube and Clubhouse

Madaraka Festival brings Africa’s finest musicians and creatives together with world-renowned artists and innovators for a celebration of music and civic purpose. Like previous editions, this year’s festival will feature live musical and poetry performances, African food and art. The 2021 edition will be hosted by Chiyumba Ossome, a singer-songwriter and former Miss Kenya USA, alongside Mikey McClarron, a curator and media personality. Featuring artists will include Austin Dean Ashford, Draze, Pato Banton, Simon Javan Okelo and poetry by Jaye Ware & Naa Akua.

This year, Madaraka Festival will collect musical instruments and photography equipment through One Vibe Africa to ship to Kenya to help grow and expand their Education, Music, and Art Program (EMAP). The online campaign to collect music instruments and photography equipment is currently ongoing and will culminate with the Madaraka Festival on July 25th, and officially end on July 31st.

Bring a music instrument or photography equipment if attending the festival in person and if you would like to donate during the festival on Sunday. If you would like to donate cash towards upgrading the music instruments and photography equipment at One Vibe Africa’s program in Kenya you can do that by buying tickets to the festival through this link. The $20,000 that the team hopes to raise will be used to produce the Madaraka Festival and ship the music instruments and photography equipment to Kenya. These will enhance One Vibe’s EMAP program that has served over 2,000 youth in underserved communities.