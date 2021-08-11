Where to live stream Premier League and La Liga matches

Football is being streamed on Showmax in more than 50 African countries.

Following the successful live streaming of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Showmax Pro is bringing the world’s best football to subscribers. Showmax Pro is the only streaming service on the continent to live stream every single match of the English Premier League, La Liga and Serie A and the DStv Premiership, courtesy of SuperSport.

The new season of Premier League, now in its 30th year, begins on 13 August, coming after the enthralling transfer season. The season will end on 22 May, 2022 with all 20 teams playing on the same day, bringing the curtain down on a mammoth 380 fixtures.

Other European football action on Showmax includes La Liga, with action in the Spanish League beginning on 13 August. The Serie A campaign in Italy too will be streamed from August 21st. Closer to home, the MTN8 this weekend will herald the start of the South African football season with the DStv Premiership starting the following weekend with champions Mamelodi Sundowns against last season’s runners-up AmaZulu on Friday, 20 August.

Showmax Pro will be live streaming all matches of the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and DStv Premier League in more than 50 countries across Africa. Subscribers in South Africa will also be able to stream the UEFA Champions League.