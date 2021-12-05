Where to watch eight Kenya’s best superhero movies today

#TheGreatNightIn, will feature a compilation of eight short films about Superheroes, by young Kenyan Filmmakers.

Kenya’s premier Mobile-first Digital Cinema Extension, MyMovies.Africa™, has announced that the 3rd edition of its monthly watch party. The watch party is being held via ZOOM and i entitled #TheGreatNightIn. It will feature a compilation of eight short films about superheroes, by young Kenyan filmmakers. This marks the end of the 2021 Nairobi Comic Convention (NAICCON), which features a celebration of animation, comics, cosplay, film & gaming in Kenya and Africa.

Nairobi Comic Convention has grown to be the biggest East African gathering of pop culture fans since 2014. This year’s Convention broke new ground once again, with the introduction of the NAICCON Film Festival, which saw superhero-themed 5-minute short films submitted, for a 1st Prize of KES 60,000. Today, Sunday 05th December 2021, MyMovies.Africa™ shall host a watch party via ZOOM to screen the eight finalists’ work, from 05.00-06.00pm EAT, followed by a Question & Answer with the filmmakers, till 07.00pm.

For each Ticket, at just KES 149 in Kenya or $1.49 Worldwide, via https://www.mymovies.africa/ screening, every household shall receive:

1). Access of one Device to the exclusive ZOOM-hosted Watch Party, including a Meet & Greet with the Filmmakers.

2). FREE Rental of the same Title, for Re-watch within 7 Days, on MyMovies.Africa™. 3). FREE Lifetime Membership to MyMovies.Africa™, with Access to another 60+ Animations, Documentaries, Features and Shorts from across Africa, as #RentFor7Days or #OwnForLife, in 195 Countries & Territories.

Payment is via Safaricom BONGA Points or M-PESA in Kenya; with Mastercard, PayPal and Visa worldwide.