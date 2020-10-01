Kenyans will not be able to vote for Khaligraph Jones after his BET nod

After the outpouring of support from his fans, fellow musicians and rivals alike, Khaligraph has revealed that no one will be able to vote for him. The rapper was nominated for a BET hip hop award under the “Best International Flow” category. He goes up against the UK’s Stormzy and Ms Banks, South Africa’s Nasty C, Brazil’s Djonga, France’s Kaaris and Meryl.

We’ve always had our differences & that will remain like that. But Congratulations Brayo aka KJones on your BET nomination, All my die hard go vote for jones, na akishinda hio award namvutisha vela Cha lazima si ati nini.

All the Best ??

~ DON pic.twitter.com/oRcagRe60L — OCTOPIZZO (@OCTOPIZZO) September 29, 2020

This comes after his rival Octopizzo put aside their beef and urged his fans and followers to vote for Khaligraph.

Addressing his fans, Khaligraph wrote, “Thank y’all for the overwhelming support y’all showing me cause of my BET nomination. To everybody who is asking how they can vote, unfortunately, you cant. The winner will be picked based on the amount of work they have been putting in, we are optimistic because honestly, I don’t see anyone who has outworked me on the list. But no matter the outcome, we are generally happy because east African hip hop is starting to get the shine it deserves, Kenyan hip hop to the world.”

The award ceremony is set to take place on October 28th.