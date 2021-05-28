Which way BBI? Appeals Court to issue directions next week

The Court of Appeal will next week determine the way forward in regards to the application emanating from the ruling that invalidated the Building Bridges Initiative process.

In a letter to the parties, the court’s registrar M.K.K Serem indicated that there will be a Case Management Conference scheduled for June 2, 2021, to be heard by three Court of Appeal judges.

The conference that will be held physically, according to Serem, shall provide an opportunity for the court to issue appropriate directions on various issues currently before the court, especially the prayers issue sought by those who petitioned against the ruling that declared the process leading to the formulation of Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 unlawful.

The directions to be issued include the viability of hearing the substantive appeals, the length of submissions to be filed, the amount of time required for parties to prepare and exchange submissions as well as the logistical issues relating to the hearing of the applications/appeals.

“In order to adhere to the covid-19 protocols, only one advocate for each party shall be allowed into the aforesaid courtroom (Court No. 3),” Serem said in the letter.