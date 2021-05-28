Which way BBI? Appeals Court to issue directions next week

Written By: Eric Biegon

The Court of Appeal will next week determine the way forward in regards to the application emanating from the ruling that invalidated the Building Bridges Initiative process.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a letter to the parties, the court’s registrar M.K.K Serem indicated that there will be a Case Management Conference scheduled for June 2, 2021, to be heard by three Court of Appeal judges.

Also Read  Vaccination of 2nd dose of Covishield to start on Friday 28th

The conference that will be held physically, according to Serem, shall provide an opportunity for the court to issue appropriate directions on various issues currently before the court, especially the prayers issue sought by those who petitioned against the ruling that declared the process leading to the formulation of Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill 2020 unlawful.

Also Read  Murathe has not resigned, Jubilee clarifies

The directions to be issued include the viability of hearing the substantive appeals, the length of submissions to be filed, the amount of time required for parties to prepare and exchange submissions as well as the logistical issues relating to the hearing of the applications/appeals.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“In order to adhere to the covid-19 protocols, only one advocate for each party shall be allowed into the aforesaid courtroom (Court No. 3),” Serem said in the letter.

Also Read  Court annuls President Kenyatta's 128 parastatal appointments
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR