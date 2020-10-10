White House hosted Covid ‘superspreader’ event, says Dr Fauci

Written By: BBC
15

Top US virus expert Dr Anthony Fauci has criticised the White House for hosting a gathering last month that has been linked to an outbreak of Covid-19.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Dr Fauci, a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, said the president’s unveiling of his judicial nominee was a “superspreader event”.

Also Read  Trump back at work days after positive Covid test

Dozens of White House aides and other contacts were reportedly infected.

President Donald Trump’s doctors have just cleared him to hold public events as he himself recovers from Covid-19.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Mr Trump – who was discharged from hospital on Monday after three nights – was asked in an interview with Fox News on Friday evening about the symptoms he had experienced.

Also Read  Coronavirus: Bars to shut in four more French cities

The president said he had not felt strong, but had found no problem breathing.

Also Read  Trump 'free of Covid symptoms and fever'

Asked if he had re-tested for coronavirus on Friday, the president said he was at “either the bottom of the scale or free”, though he did not say his results were negative.

Mr Trump is expected to host an in-person White House event on Saturday.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Jared Ombui

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR