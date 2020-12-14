White House staff to receive early Pfizer vaccines

A mass inoculation drive using doses of the same vaccine has already begun in the UK. The Pfizer vaccine has received regulatory approval in Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia as well.

Who will get the first vaccines in the White House?

Some of the first vaccines will be reserved for those who work in close proximity to Mr Trump, officials said told several US media outlets.

But eventually the vaccines will be offered to officials across all three branches of government, including the White House, Congress and the Supreme Court.

One unnamed official told Reuters news agency the vaccinations will ensure the government can “continue essential operations, without interruption”.

The vaccination plan, first reported by the New York Times, was confirmed by National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Ullyot on Sunday.