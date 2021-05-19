White House: US winning war on coronavirus as cases, deaths decrease

The United States is seeing signs of victory in the “war” against the novel coronavirus, with a significant decrease in cases and deaths in all 50 states, officials from the White House COVID-19 Response Team said on Tuesday.

“For the first time since the pandemic began, COVID-19 cases are down in all 50 states. We are winning the war on the virus,” Andy Slavitt, acting administrator of the team, said. “More than one in three COVID-19 hospitalizations are people younger than age 50. We need you to help us finish the job.”

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said 17,724 new cases were reported on Monday – the lowest daily caseload since June 2020.

The seven-day average for COD-19-related hospital admissions was 3,500, which represents a positive sign with another back-to-back decrease of almost 18 percent from the prior seven-day period, she said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Walensky also said the seven-day average for daily deaths has also declined to 546 – a new low since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began in large parts of the United States.

“The past week has been a big week, with progress and milestones that set us on a path out of this pandemic,” Walensky said. “Hospital admissions are down, deaths are down and we are vaccinating between 1.5 million and 2 million people per day.”

Some 274 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered to Americans to date, with about 124 million, or 37.7 percent of the population, being “fully vaccinated” with two doses each, according to most recent data.