Whitney Houston ballads are still great for Valentines

“I Will Always Love You” still hits all the right notes.

This week, the world celebrated the life of Whitney Houston 10 years after her death.

Whitney, a sensation from her self-titled debut album in 1985, was one of the world’s best-selling artists from the mid-1980s to the late 1990s. And even though her voice and image later became ravaged by drug use, erratic behaviour and a tumultuous marriage, Houston sold over 200 million records worldwide during her 25-year career. She also won six Grammys, 16 Billboard Music Awards and two Emmys before her death on 11 February 2012, aged 48.

Still, her legacy lives on. Houston was inducted posthumously by Alicia Keys in the Rock and Roll of Hall of Fame in 2020. In her speech at the Hall of Fame induction, Alicia Keys said of her mentor, “Whitney is one of one. There is no one like her, and there never will be. I remember growing up, listening to her music, dancing around the house and jumping on my bed, singing her songs into my hairbrush. This golden voice with range and runs and power like none, with a face, a presence, like royalty. She was every little girl’s admiration.”

As the world celebrates her ten years after her shocking death, she lives on as one of the greatest singers of all time and the voice of a generation.

Here are 5 Whitney songs to dance and sing to this Valentine’s day.

“I Will Always Love You” (Featured)

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

“I Have Nothing”

“My Love Is Your Love”

“Could I Have This Kiss Forever”

“How Will I Know”

“I’m your baby tonight”

“Saving All My Love For You”