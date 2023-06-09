Who are you to issue demands? DP Gachagua fires back at Raila

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has no moral authority to issue demands to President William Ruto.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accuses him of failing to address the very issues he is raising when he entered into a handshake with ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Who are you to give demands? Who elected you? Who are you in Kenya? Can’t you wait until 2027 and persuade these people to give you an opportunity?” Gachagua fired back even as he expressed optimism that their bold decisions will be vindicated by the people of Kenya in the next two years.

“You were in the government of Uhuru Kenyatta, you were an advisor, you could have addressed the issues you are raising. You did nothing. You left us a country that is torn apart. You destroyed the Jubilee agenda, completely.”

He made the remarks Friday while addressing a high-level Coffee Reforms Conference in Meru County.

The DP expressed the sentiments a day after Azimio leader Raila Odinga issued ten demands to President William Ruto.

Key among the demands was a call on President Ruto to withdrawal the Finance Bill 2023 that has sharply divided the court of public opinion.

“We ask Ruto to humble himself, withdraw this bill, offer apology and seek forgiveness from Kenyans for anxiety caused then and begin afresh,” urged Raila while addressing the media Thursday.

Rather than burdening Kenyans, the Opposition also called on the ruling regime to stop duplication of county roles and responsibilities and adopt a zero-based budgeting approach.

The government was at the same time urged to live within its means by cutting down the size of the budget.

According to Azimio, this can be done by sealing the loopholes that lead to the loss of revenue, stopping non-essential government expenditures including the appointment of Chief Administrative Secretaries, reduce the size of government and by cutting non-essential domestic and international travel.

The Opposition further called for a freeze on ministerial out of station allowances, ministerial house allowances and domestic allowances for Cabinet and Principal Secretaries and wants corruption and theft of public funds stopped.