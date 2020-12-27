WHO calls on countries to invest their capacities to mitigate emergencies

Written By: WHO

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in systems to prevent, detect and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.

The first ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness, being held on 27 December 2020, was called for by the United Nations General Assembly to advocate the importance of the prevention of, preparedness for and partnership against epidemics.

WHO works closely with governments to support efforts to build strong emergency and epidemic preparedness systems, as part of an overall approach to advance universal health coverage and strengthen primary health care systems.

Message from WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

