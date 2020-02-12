WHO changes Coronavirus name to Covid-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) says the official name for the disease caused by the new coronavirus is Covid-19.

The word coronavirus refers to the group of viruses it belongs to, rather than the latest strain.

Researchers believe the renaming will help avoid confusion and stigmatization of any group or country.

The new strain of coronavirus that has so far claimed over 1000 lives and infected over 42 000 others will be called Covid-19.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The new name is taken from the words “corona”, “virus” and “disease”, with 2019 representing the year that it emerged.

The virus itself has been designated SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses.

WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros said there was the need for them to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease.

The WHO chief also called for concerted aggressive efforts in fighting the disease this as Scientists from around the world are meeting in Geneva to discuss ways to combat the outbreak.

At the same time, Director of the Africa Center for Disease Control, Dr. John Nkengasong, has praised China’s efforts in combating the new virus while insisting that the continent will always find solutions within before seeking help from the international community.