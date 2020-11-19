Time’s Person of the Year is the magazines most famous feature.

Person of the Year is an issue of the United States magazine Time that has come out each year. The ‘person of the year’ is a person voted to have had the most effect on the things that have happened in that year; whether those things were good or bad. It’s not always a single person but can be a group, idea, or thing that “for better or for worse, has done the most to influence the events of the year.

This particular Time Magazine publication is it’s most popular one and has been in rotation since 1927. It is always eagerly anticipated and receives worldwide coverage from other media outlets, including other newspapers, web sites and television networks. Controversy and debate often arise from the Person of the Year announcement.

80 people have been nominated on the list this year including F1 racer Lewis Hamilton, Footballer Marcus Ashford, Black Lives Matter activists, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, USA Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, he World Health Organisation and frontline health workers.

Who do you think has had major influence on this year? Vote on https://time.com/person-of-the-year-reader-poll-2020/

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The issue comes out on December 10th.

Tell Us What You Think