WHO launches new global targets to prevent maternal deaths

The World Health Organization (WHO) and UNFPA have launched five critical targets to help countries get back on track in reducing preventable maternal deaths, and for tracking progress against the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to WHO, maternal mortality declined by more than a third from 2000 to 2017 globally.

Despite the gains, WHO estimates 810 women continue to die each day due to complications of pregnancy and childbirth mostly from preventable or treatable causes, such as infectious diseases and complications during or after pregnancy and childbirth.

For every woman who dies of pregnancy-related causes, many more suffer from morbidity, disabilities and ill-health that can last a lifetime.

Director for Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at WHO, Dr Anshu Banerjee, Tuesday said that all women and babies need access to affordable and high quality care before, during and after pregnancy and childbirth.

Adding that: “These new targets will be critical for delivering an effective continuum of care for maternal and newborn health, from access to sexual and reproductive health services to those vital checks in pregnancy, as well as the often neglected postnatal period.”

WHO raised concerns over COVID-19 pandemic for causing major disruptions to health services that have exacerbated risks, particularly for the most vulnerable families.

The world is currently off-track to meeting Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.1 for reducing maternal deaths meaning urgent action is needed to improve the health and survival of women and babies.

Global and national targets for 2025

The Ending Preventable Maternal Mortality (EPMM) initiative, which includes a broad coalition of partners working in maternal and newborn health, has established new coverage targets and milestones that need to be achieved by 2025 if the SDGs are to be met.

Globally, these are for: 90% pregnant women to attend four or more antenatal care visits (towards increasing to eight visits by 2030) as well as 90% births to be attended by skilled health personnel.

Similarly, 80% women who have just given birth to access postnatal care within two days of delivery, 60% of the population to have access to emergency obstetric care within two hours of travel time and 65% of women to be able to make informed and empowered decisions regarding sexual relations, contraceptive use, and their reproductive health.

WHO notes that the targets were developed through two rounds of consultations between September 2020 and February 2021 with inputs from 40 countries.

According to WHO, most maternal deaths are concentrated in a relatively small number of countries, with two-thirds occurring in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Countries with the highest burden need intensified support to ensure women and children receive the healthcare they need at this critical stage of life.

World Health Organisation has also outlined specific targets to help countries achieve greater equity and coverage at the national and subnational levels.

WHO provides support for delivering essential packages of high-quality maternal and newborn services, through technical guidance and support to country programmes. In particular, it has developed guidelines on antenatal and intrapartum care and a policy brief on nurturing care for newborns, with guidelines on postnatal care to be published in the coming months.

In Kenya Maternal Mortality Rate has reduced from 488 to 362 per 100,000 live births and Antenatal Coverage from 92% to 96%.

