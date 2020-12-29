WHO issues warning as new virus variant continues to spread

The World Health Organization (WHO) is warning the world will have to learn to live with Covid-19 despite talk of a vaccine.

At the same time WHO is calling on countries to ramp up their testing capacity to ensure the detection of new cases and new variants.

This coming as the number of Covid-19 new infections in Kenya remained below the 5% positivity rate for three days in a row.

Professor David Heymann, the chair of the WHO’s strategic and technical advisory group for infectious hazards, says the concept of Herd immunity had been misunderstood and that SARS-Cov-2 would become endemic, as have four other human coronaviruses, and that it will continue to mutate as it reproduces in human cells, especially in areas of more intense admission.

The WHO further says it will ensure equitable distribution of the vaccines being developed even as it called for more testing to detect new variants.

The new variant continues to spread globally with India and Pakistan become the latest countries to detect the new, more transmissible coronavirus variant.

The variant was first identified in the UK – has also been detected in South Korea, Canada, and across Europe.

Russia says its Covid death toll is three times higher than reported.

Globally there have been 81m confirmed cases since the outbreak began, and almost 1.8m deaths