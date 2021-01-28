WHO probe team in China exits Wuhan quarantine

It was initially believed the virus originated in a market in Wuhan selling exotic animals for meat. It was suggested that this was where the virus made the leap from animals to humans.

Looking for answers

Meanwhile a year on since the outbreak began in Wuhan several families of Covid-19 victims are still looking for answers.

“I think it’s necessary that the experts meet me and other people who have lost family members to the virus, and hear from our experiences,” said Mr Zhang.

“I hope the WHO will not be used as a tool to spread lies,” the 51-year-old told the BBC.

Mr Zhang said he believes delayed reporting about the virus by Wuhan city officials in the initial days of the outbreak had cost his father his life.

His family had travelled to the city in January last year from the city of Shenzhen, where they currently live, so that Mr Zhang’s father could receive subsidised surgery for a leg fracture.

The surgery was successful, but Mr Zhang’s father then contracted Covid-19 and subsequently died. Also Read AstraZeneca defends EU vaccine rollout plan

“If it was made known that there was a virus outbreak in the city, we wouldn’t have gone there,” he said.

“By covering up that fact at the time, many lives were lost, so the Wuhan government has knowingly committed murder. They need to be held accountable for that.

Until I get an official apology from the local authorities over what happened to my father, I will not give up.”

Local government officials in Wuhan and its surrounding Hubei province have been accused of downplaying the virus in the early days of the pandemic, and several were fired last year.

Mr Zhang claimed Chinese authorities have blocked his online calls for accountability as well as efforts to organise other families of Covid victims.

He said a WeChat group formed by the families that had at least 80 members was deleted recently without explanation. Six separate accounts which Mr Zhang had set up on microblogging platform Weibo to share his story have also been blocked. “Every time I write something, it’ll just get blocked,” he told the BBC.