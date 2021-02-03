WHO recommends use of dapivirine vaginal ring in fight against HIV

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the use of the dapivirine vaginal ring (DPV-VR) as a new choice for HIV prevention among women at substantial risk of infection and as part of a combination of prevention approaches.

The vaginal ring was added on WHO’s pre-qualification list of medicines in November 2020 following evidence and scientific opinion from the Europeans Medicines Agency.

The vaginal ring demonstrated cost-effectiveness, acceptability, feasibility, and the potential to increase equity as an additional prevention choice.

However, the Scientists noted some variability in effectiveness in younger age groups and limited data regarding use among pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The vaginal ring is indicated safe for use for women over the age of 18years and the WHO advises that it must worn inside the vagina for a period of 28 days, after which it should be replaced by a new ring.

The ring is made of silicone and is easy to bend and insert. It works by releasing the antiretroviral drug dapivirine from the ring into the vagina slowly over 28 days.

“The DPV-VR is intended to reduce the risk of acquiring HIV during vaginal sex for women who are at substantial HIV risk as a complementary prevention approach in addition to other safer sex practices.” WHO states

Additionally, WHO says the vaginal ring can be offered alongside oral Pre-exposure Provylaxis (PreP) as a choice for women who do not want or are unable to take a daily oral tablet. Research is also underway to develop a vaginal ring that includes both contraception and HIV prevention.

Currently, studies have demonstrated HIV reduction of 35% in women using the vaginal ring as complimentary prevention approach in addition to other safe practices when oral is not used can’t be used or is not available.

Health experts argue that the vaginal ring is seen as the most preferred HIV prevention method among women because they can make decisions around it by themselves and utilize it without having to their partners about it.

According to the UNAids nearly 870,000 new HIV infections are recorded globally among women and girls every year.

In Kenya, about 970,000 girls and women are estimated to be living with HIV.