WHO reports 9% increase in new COVID-19 cases in Africa

The World Health Organization(WHO) has reported an increase of 9% in new COVID-19 cases in Africa in the past one week.

According to WHO, COVID-19 cases and deaths in Africa have remained low but pointed out an increase in new cases in the region.

“While new COVD-19 cases and deaths remain low compared to other regions, there was an increase of 9% in new cases in Africa.” WHO indicates

Out of the 54 countries in the African continent so far 47 have been affected by the disease recording over 2.2million cases cumulatively while deaths stand at 54,000.

The Southern African region leads with over 923,000 cases; Northern Africa comes second with over 796,000 cases while the east African region comes in third with over 287,000 cases.

The Western region has over 212,000 cases while Central Africa has the lowest number of COVID-19 in the continent.

South Africa has the highest number of cases in Africa with a record of over 821,000 cases. In the Eastern African Ethiopia leads with over 114,000 cases. Kenya comes in second with over 89,000 cases.

Globally, 4million cases have been reported in the past one week with news deaths increasing to over 73,000.

The United States has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past one week and has over 15million cases and over 280,000 deaths.

Brazil, India, Russia and Italy are also among countries recording high number of cases globally.

