WHO team probing origin of virus arrive in China

Written By: BBC

It was initially believed that Covid-19 originated at a market in Wuhan

A World Health Organization (WHO) team has arrived in the Chinese city of Wuhan to start its investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The long-awaited probe comes after months of negotiations between the WHO and Beijing.

A group of 10 scientists is set to interview people from research institutes, hospitals and the seafood market linked to the initial outbreak.

Covid-19 was first detected in Wuhan in late 2019.

The team’s arrival on Thursday morning coincides with a resurgence of new coronavirus cases in northern China, while life in Wuhan is relatively back to normal.

The probe, which aims to investigate the animal origin of the pandemic, looks set to begin after some initial hiccups.

Earlier this month the WHO said its investigators were denied entry into China after one member of the team was turned back and another got stuck in transit.

But Beijing said it was a misunderstanding and that arrangements for the investigation were still in discussion.

 

