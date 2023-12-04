WHO to hold emergency meeting over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza

The World Health Organisation has called a special siting of its executive board to discuss the health situation in Gaza and West Bank in wake of deteriorating humanitarian situation in Palestine.

According to WHO, the Special Session of the WHO Executive Board to be convened by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will be held on Sunday at the request of 15 Member States.

The meeting will consider the health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The Executive Board is composed of 34 members technically qualified in the field of health with the main functions of the Board being to give effect to the decisions and policies of the World Health Assembly, to advise it and generally to facilitate its work, as well as to prepare the agenda of the next World Health Assembly.

There have been significant attacks targeting healthcare facilities in Palestinian territories since the Oct. 7 cross-border Hamas attack on Israel, and the subsequent retaliatory bombardment of Gaza by Israeli forces.