Why being present is a mind-body exercise you should practice more

In the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, the importance of being present often takes a back seat to the demands of our responsibilities.

However, the art of being present is not just a nicety – it is a mind-body exercise that holds profound benefits for our overall well-being.

As the renowned clinical psychologist, Dr. Nathan Brown, puts it, “Being present is like a muscle – one that we all possess, but it requires intentional practice to strengthen.”

The practice of being present serves as a grounding force, offering a reminder to appreciate the richness of each experience. Whether it is tackling tasks with mindful focus or taking a moment to Savor the beauty surrounding us, integrating this art into our daily routine can elevate the quality of both special occasions and the mundane moments of our lives.

One of the keys to understanding the significance of being present lies in recognizing it as a deliberate exercise that engages both the mind and the body.

The transformative power of gifting undivided attention becomes evident when we embody the spirit of characters like Ted Lasso from Apple TV+, approaching each interaction with genuine curiosity and warmth.

This ability to truly see and appreciate others turns one’s presence into a gift that goes beyond material offerings.

In a world filled with distractions and mounting stress, the skill of being present often goes unnoticed.

Dr. Brown emphasizes the importance of intentional practice, stating, “Imagine being able to navigate the holiday season with a heightened sense of awareness, appreciating each moment on a deeper level. Being present is more than a fleeting act of attention; it is a deliberate exercise that engages both your mind and body.”

The benefits of this practice extend beyond mere mindfulness. Research has shown that being present can reduce stress, improve mental clarity, and enhance overall well-being.

As Jon Kabat-Zinn, a pioneer in the field of mindfulness, aptly said, “The best way to capture moments is to pay attention. This is how we cultivate mindfulness. Mindfulness means being awake. It means knowing what you are doing.”

Embracing the art of being present is not just a luxury; it is a necessity in today’s fast-paced world. Taking a cue from those who have mastered this skill, we can strive to make each interaction a mindful experience, turning routine tasks into opportunities for growth and appreciation.

As we navigate the challenges of our daily lives, let us heed the wisdom of those who recognize the transformative power of being present.

In the words of Thich Nhat Hanh, a renowned Vietnamese Buddhist monk and mindfulness teacher, “Life is available only in the present moment. If you abandon the present moment, you cannot live the moments of your daily life deeply.”

Being present is not just a mind-body exercise; it is a philosophy that enriches our lives, fosters meaningful connections, and allows us to Savor the beauty of each moment.

Ann Makena Kobia is a Human Resource and partnership manager at the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance and founder Leaders Africa: An Emotional wellness community